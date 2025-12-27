Bengaluru: Woman Chased and Harassed by Three Pillion Bikers Near Silk Board; Video Goes Viral

A video on social media sites is going viral in which three men on a motorcycle are reportedly chasing and harassing a young woman. According to reports, the incident took place in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout area near Silk Board on Christmas Eve. A 7-second video clip shows the woman riding her scooter on the right side of the road while three men on a motorcycle follow her closely. The entire incident was captured on camera by a car driving behind them.

The incident occurred around 10:00 am on December 25, when several other vehicles were also seen on the road. The woman, wearing a helmet, appeared to be riding cautiously as the men allegedly shouted something at her. Reports suggest that the accused chased her for nearly 2 to 2.5 kilometres.

"Molestation caught on camera." 🚨



A group of bikers harassed a girl and chased her for many kilometres before 10 PM on a busy road near Silk Board, Bengaluru.



A Reddit user, Abhinav Vasudevan, recorded the incident and shared the video. He wrote:



"Saw a girl being harassed by… pic.twitter.com/XuUSxBJ93t — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 25, 2025

A video was reportedly recorded by a Reddit user named Abhinav Vasudevan and shared the video with a caption claiming that he saw a girl on a scooter being harassed by a group of men for several kilometres on a main road before 10 pm.

"I took a video as evidence and intervened, but they immediately fled. I AirDropped the video to her in case she wants to report it. She also had taken a few photos herself. sad," Vasudevan wrote.

The video shows the bikers riding dangerously close to the woman’s scooter multiple times, seemingly without fear. At one point, the woman slowed down, possibly in panic, and the men slowed their bikes as well, continuing to follow her. The chase reportedly lasted between five and ten minutes, causing severe distress to the woman.

Though the woman has not yet filed a formal complaint, the Suddhagunta Palya police said they have identified the motorcycle number seen in the video. Officials stated that the three accused will be questioned as part of the investigation.