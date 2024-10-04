Bigfoot Sighted in US? TikToker Captures Terrifying Video While Hiking in Oklahoma's Parallel Forest

A TikTok video created debate on social media. In it, a Bigfoot was sighted chilling in the Parallel Forest of Oklahoma City in the United States of America. TikToker Emmanuel Alfaro shared the video on Tuesday on his short video-sharing Chinese app, which is apparently banned in India.

A viral video also shared multiple times by users on X, formerly Twitter, shows a hairy Bigfoot resting against a tree in the Parallel Forest in Lawton. Further in the video, it can be seen that the mythical creature notices that someone from the bushes is staring at him. When he turns to see, Alfaro, the TikToker, runs away from the spot in fear.

Someone got the clearest footage of Bigfoot chilling in Oklahoma 😳 pic.twitter.com/BZFQBGOSFH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 3, 2024

"Scariest moment of my life and I really think I caught an (expletive) Bigfoot on camera in parallel forest," Alfaro said in while sharing a video on TikTok. "I [was] just doing some sightseeing and saw something in the distance. I'm shaking as I type this," he further wrote. According to the New York Post report, till Thursday afternoon, the video crossed over 2.2 million views and around 228.3k likes.

Alfaro also posted a longer video of the supposed Bigfoot on his Facebook page offering a longer, clearer look at the creature. This time, Bigfoot is depicted dancing to the hit song "Turn Down for What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon.

After this video, debates erupted on social sites about whether the footage was real or fake. Bigfoot is real or fake is a longtime argument between believers and non-believers. Some netzines noted on the video that the "Bigfoot" looks like a Halloween costume.

Some say this could be a hoax as someone is just chilling in the area sporting a Bigfoot costume ahead of Halloween. However, social media user, found it very difficult to digest this video and accused the man of staging the scene, while others believe the clip of the Bigfoot is “100% real.”

One user commented, “It's not real. Bigfoot is blurry. How can you capture an out-of-focus creature so clearly on camera?”. Another blast a joke saying, “My unicorn and I saw the Loch Ness monster once, true story,” referencing two other creatures. One more user said believe the video is real, “Yes, yes, I believe (not), the video is 100% real.” A fourth wrote, “Why does it walk like a man in a suit though? His bone structure can't possibly be exactly the same as ours.”

Many stories of Bigfoot have been surrounding for so many years despite no scientific proof of its existence.