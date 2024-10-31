Bihar Extra-Marital Affair Case: Husband Catches Wife with Lover at Patna Junction; Dramatic Video Surfaces

A high-voltage drama unfolded on Wednesday evening (October 30) at Patna Junction in Bihar, involving a husband, wife, and her alleged lover. A video of the incident went viral, showing a man hitting another man and confronting his wife on platform number 3 of the crowded railway station.

According to reports, the woman, a Bihar Police constable, arrived at the station with her lover to board the Patna-Singrauli Express train. Her husband, having discovered her plans, reached the platform and caught them together, surprising his wife, who was with a man unknown to him.

CRPF Soldier Confronts Bihar Police Constable Wife and Alleged Lover at Patna Junction

Extra-Marital Affair Kalesh (Fight between husband, wife and lover at Patna Junction: Husband is in CRPF, wife is in Bihar Police, lady constable went to catch train with lover)

Upon seeing this, the husband became furious. Following a heated argument, he began to beat his wife’s lover. He also questioned his wife about the man's identity, but she remained silent. The husband, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier, had reportedly been searching for his wife for the past month.

After receiving a tip-off about her whereabouts, he rushed to Patna Junction and confronted her with her lover. The video shows the husband repeatedly asking his wife, "Who is the person you were with?" However, the woman did not respond. Someone in the crowd is heard urging her to reveal the man's name and relationship.