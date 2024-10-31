WATCH: Wild Elephant Plays Football with Youths in Odisha's Keonjhar District, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

Elephant Playing Football: A heartwarming video capturing a wild elephant playing football with a group of youths in Odisha has taken the internet by storm. The incident reportedly occurred in Bardhana village, under the Champua forest range of Keonjhar district.

Amazing sight in Keonjhar! 🐘⚽ A wild elephant joins local boys for a friendly game of football, bringing a touch of the wild to the field!#Odisha#WildlifeMoments#Elephant#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/GmWrdUrApg — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 31, 2024

As local youths were playing football in a field near the forest, a curious elephant emerged and joined the game. Initially, the villagers were apprehensive of the wild animal’s presence, but their fear soon turned to awe as the elephant began to mimic their game.

The majestic creature was seen chasing the ball and even kicking it, much to the delight of the onlookers who cheered it on. The adorable moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral on social media platforms.