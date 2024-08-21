Bihar: Kid Bites Snake in Fatehpur, Parents Rush Him to Doctor — What Happens Next? (Watch Video)

A video of a disturbing incident has gone viral on the internet, sparking curiosity among viewers. According to reports, the incident took place in Jamuhar village in Bihar's Gaya district, under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur police station.

A toddler playing on the roof of his house encountered a baby snake crawling in front of him. Mistaking the reptile for a toy, the child grabbed it and bit it. Upon discovering what had happened, Riansh’s mother rushed him to the nearby hospital for a checkup, where he was declared healthy.

Toddler Chews Baby Snake

Bihar: Child killed a snake by biting it, family members immediately took the child to a doctor for treatment. Where doctors declared the child healthy🫡

Doctors informed the family that the snake was not poisonous and that the child was unharmed. The incident has since gone viral on social media, with a video circulating widely and people expressing surprise.