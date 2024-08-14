Snake in Bank Video: Reptile Disrupts Bank of Baroda Operations in Visakhapatnam's Branch, Rescued by Catcher With Bare Hands

Panic ensued at the Bank of Baroda (BOB) in Visakhapatnam's Vadlapudi branch when visitors and employees spotted a snake in the branch's record room.

Staff quickly alerted a snake catcher, who arrived at the branch and managed to capture the snake with his bare hands. The snake was later safely rescued to a distant area in Andhra Pradesh.

Snake Spotted in Andhra Pradesh Bank

Dramatic visuals from the Visakhapatnam branch were shared on social media. In a viral video on X, a snake catcher is seen holding the long reptile with his bare hands, without any fear, while using his mobile phone with the other hand. It is still unclear when this incident occurred.