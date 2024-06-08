Bihar: Passengers Push Express Train to Separate Burning Bogies at Kiul Junction; Video Goes Viral

It is often written on railway bogies that railway property is your property. This was proved true on Thursday by the passengers of a train and residents of a nearby area at Kiul Junction Station in Bihar's Lakhisarai.

A huge fire erupted on the Patna-Jharkhand passenger train on Thursday, June 6. The ladies' coach of the express train burned to ashes. During the investigation, a liquor bottle was found in the burnt train, raising suspicions about the cause of the fire.

Fire at Patna-Jharkhand Express Train

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Fire breaks out in the coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GMg3SRMyTP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

However, passengers aboard the train, along with railway employees, got down and pushed the other coaches away from the burning coach of the electric multiple unit (EMU). Before this, the coupling between the two bogies was broken using a makeshift method by hitting it with a stone, making it easier to separate the bogies.

Viral Video of Passenger Separating Other Bogies From Burning Patna-Jharkhand Express Train

At Kiul Junction station, passengers pushed the train and made it run on the tracks

A video of passengers pushing an express train at Kiul Junction went viral on social media. In a video shared multiple times on X, formerly Twitter, passengers can be seen pushing the express train to save the other coaches from burning.

According to reports, local people said that the coupling joining the two bogies was broken, and somehow the bogie was pushed away from the burning bogie, which saved the other bogies from burning.