Bihar: Coaches of Patna-Jharkhand Passenger Train Catch Fire in Lakhisarai (Watch Video)

A passenger train travelling from Patna to Jharkhand caught fire on Thursday evening in Lakhisarai district, Bihar. The blaze engulfed multiple coaches. A video of the train being engulfed in flames has also gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Lakhisarai, Bihar: Fire breaks out in the coaches of a Patna-Jharkhand passenger train. Efforts are underway to douse off the fire. Details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/GMg3SRMyTP — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2024

Firefighting teams responded immediately and are currently working to extinguish the flames and prevent further damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and authorities have not yet released information regarding any injuries to passengers or crew members.