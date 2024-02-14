Blinkit User's Unusual Request to Delivery Executive on Valentine's Day Goes Viral

On Valentine's Day, a Blinkit user in India took a unique approach to celebrating the occasion by making an unusual request to the delivery executive. Faced with the challenge of his girlfriend's parents not allowing her to step out, the user, identified as Manoj, asked the delivery executive to take him along for the special occasion. Albinder Dhindsa, the CEO of Blinkit, shared a screenshot of the chat between Manoj and Blinkit support, leading to a humorous reaction on social media.

India is clearly not for beginners 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/JIqwpls2pN — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

Albinder Dhindsa, while sharing the post on Twitter, humorously remarked, "India is clearly not for beginners." In the chat, Manoj is seen explaining the situation and making the unexpected request to the delivery executive. The post quickly went viral, garnering over 2 lakh views on Twitter. Social media users expressed sympathy for Manoj and some even urged Blinkit to fulfill his request as part of Valentine's Day celebrations.

While the majority found the incident amusing, some skeptics raised questions about the authenticity of the chat. They pointed to the time stamps on the chat, which indicated that the entire conversation occurred within one minute. Some users suggested that varying time stamps could have made it look more authentic.