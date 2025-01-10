'Bring Momos for Me': Woman Tells Cyber Criminal After He Says We Are Coming To Arrest You; Call Recording Goes Viral

Cases of cyber fraud and digital arrest are on the rise across the country, due to which the Department of Telecommunication has used an awareness caller tune or IVR during the calls to raise awareness about cyber criminals and online scams. Online fraudsters tug people emotionally and blackmail them by posing them as police officers, lawyers or income tax officers.

As digitalisation has evolved, cyber crooks are also finding new ways to thug people digitally via WhatsApp or phone calls.

Recently, a phone call recording between a cybercriminal and a woman went viral on social media. In this case, a fraudster clones a police officer from a cybercrime branch and calls a woman on her mobile, threatening legal action if she does not follow the instructions and cooperate.

The cybercriminal can be heard threatening the woman to arrest her for some nude content reportedly stored in her mobile phone, but here, the woman was seen many alerts and did not fall prey to the cybercrook. The woman noticed that the scammer was trying to defraud her, so she took the call casually.

Scammer called a girl as a Police officer. The girl asked him to bring Momos with chutney and mayonnaise if he is coming at her home to arrest her.



The girl was Amisha Rawat (IG id: amisha_rawat.10).



The scammer even said: "Gadi rokiye. Gadi rokiye" with a fake siren sound.… pic.twitter.com/r1GJEdELpi — Ankit Uttam (@ankituttam) January 10, 2025

A 1.1-second call recording surfaced on social media, and the woman noticed that she pretended to be serious about the call from a scammer on the phone. As the call progressed, she suddenly requested the scammer to bring "Momos" to her home from the stall while coming to arrest her. She said, "Bring momos for me."

The scammer is shocked after hearing the reply from the woman and asks the woman what she said to hear the sentence again, as it looks like its whole effort was washed away by the woman's tone.