‘Catching Waves & Feelings’: Sara Tendulkar Shares Photos Bodyboarding in Australian River

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, shared photos on social media enjoying water sports at an undisclosed location. However, she did not reveal the location in her Instagram post, which was captioned: "Catching Waves & Feelings."

The photos show Sara enjoying water sports in a river surrounded by skyscrapers. In the shared photos, she can be seen posing with a bodyboard. In one of the pictures, she is also seen trying bodyboarding, balancing herself on the board and waving behind her.

Earlier, Sara has shared pictures fulfilling a 17-year-old dream, she shared glimpses of her thrilling experience at Surfer’s Paradise, Gold Coast in Australia. Her story of perseverance, coupled with the breathtaking visuals, has left fans inspired and in awe of her adventurous spirit.

Sara Tendulkar revealed that surfing had been her dream since the age of 10 when her uncle introduced her to a surfboard. After 17 years, she finally fulfilled her dream in Australia.

Sara shared a video captioning: "At 10 years old, my uncle sat me down on a surfboard, and I’ve been dying to learn surfing ever since.🏄‍♀️ 17 years later, I finally got the chance to learn in Surfer’s Paradise, Gold Coast. Catching my first wave was both exhilarating and humbling.😂 There were many wipeouts and a lot of laughing at myself, but that feeling of standing up and riding the wave was absolutely worth it!🌊"

"The ocean has a way of reminding you to be present, to let go, and just ride the waves—both in life and on the water. Here’s to embracing every adventure before the year ends," she added.