Caught on Cam: Labourer Burnt Alive, Another Critically Injured After Ladder Touches High-Tension Wire in Mathura (Watch Video)

A tragic and disturbing event was captured on camera in Mathura, where a man lost his life due to electrocution after coming into contact with a live wire, while another individual suffered severe burns. The incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, involved a 50-year-old laborer who died and a petrol pump owner who was critically injured after encountering a high-tension wire, according to police reports.

In #Mathura, UP, the iron ladder touched the high tension line. Labourer Raju was burnt alive due to the electric current flowing in the ladder. While the house owner Nandkishore was burnt.#UttarPradeshpic.twitter.com/C1JiPfNOIC — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 1, 2024

The shocking footage from a CCTV camera shows two men attempting to carry an iron ladder when it accidentally touches a live electrical line. One man is immediately electrocuted and collapses, while the other experiences electrical shocks and severe burns.

Police identified the deceased as Raju, also known as Riyazuddin, while the injured individual was identified as Nand Kishore Pandey, the owner of the petrol pump. Raju died instantly, and Pandey was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen.