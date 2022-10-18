Chennai jewellery shop owner gifts cars, bikes to employees as Diwali gifts

A jewellery shop-owner in Chennai has given cars and bikes to his employees as Diwali gifts. It took the owner ₹1.2 crore to buy cars for eight people and bikes for 18. Some of the employees were startled when Challani Jewellery Mart owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi handed them unique Diwali presents, while others sobbed with joy. Speaking to ANI, Jayanthi Lal stated that his team had supported him through all of his highs and lows and was like a second family to him.

"This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," he said. They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," he added.