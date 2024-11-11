China: Woman Dies After Undergoing 6 Cosmetic Surgeries in One Day; Family Sues Clinic Over Alleged Negligence

In a shocking incident a woman from China identified as Liu from Guigang, Guangxi province, passed away after undergoing six cosmetic surgeries in a single day, prompting her family to file a lawsuit against the clinic for alleged negligence and inadequate care. Her family initially sought 1.18 million yuan (USD 168,000) in compensation but ultimately received half this amount in a legal settlement. The case has stirred widespread debate on the dangers of undergoing multiple cosmetic surgeries and the rising demand for aesthetic procedures in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, Liu visited a clinic in Nanning on December 9, 2020, financing her procedures with a loan of over 40,000 yuan (USD 5,600). She first had double eyelid surgery and a nose job, which took five hours, followed by thigh liposuction the next morning. The extracted fat was then injected into her face and breasts in another lengthy procedure. However, after being discharged on December 11, Liu collapsed in the clinic’s elevator. Although staff attempted emergency resuscitation, her condition worsened, and she was rushed to The Second Nanning People's Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The autopsy revealed she had died from acute respiratory failure caused by a pulmonary embolism following liposuction.

In response, Liu’s family filed a lawsuit with the Jiangnan District People’s Court in Nanning, accusing the clinic of negligence and demanding substantial compensation. Liu’s husband recalled that the clinic initially offered 200,000 yuan, but he felt that at least one million yuan was warranted, given the circumstances, leading him to pursue the matter in court.

During the legal proceedings, the clinic attempted to shift responsibility onto Liu, contending that she should have been aware of the potential risks associated with cosmetic surgeries. Despite the autopsy findings, the clinic argued that malpractice had not been established, further refusing to provide treatment standards when requested by multiple court-appointed agencies. Initially, in May 2021, the court found the clinic fully liable and awarded over one million yuan (USD 140,000) in compensation. The clinic’s appeal, however, led to a revised ruling in August, which attributed shared liability, reducing the compensation to 590,000 yuan. The court’s evaluation suggested that Liu’s pre-existing health conditions may have contributed to her untimely death, resulting in a judgment of shared accountability between Liu and the clinic.