In an alarming incident that has raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene on Indian Railways, a passenger traveling on the CSMT Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express found a cockroach floating in their meal. The passenger had pre-booked the meal along with their ticket, expecting a standard level of service on one of the premier trains of India. The passenger, who wishes to remain anonymous, was understandably horrified and immediately took a photograph of the contaminated meal as evidence.

Sharing their experience, they stated, "While traveling in the CSMT Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, I had booked a meal along with my ticket. There was a cockroach floating in the meal, and I am attaching a photo of it. "Upon lodging a complaint with the onboard staff, the train manager promptly responded to the situation. To address the passenger's distress reputation, railways offered an immediate refund. "We will refund your money, and also refund the ticket fare," the manager assured, attempting to mitigate the impact of this unpleasant incident. This incident has sparked discussions about the quality control measures in place for food served on Indian trains.

Last week, in a similar incident a couple travelling travelling in the new Vande Bharat express train from Bhopal to Agra, found a cockroach in their meal. The man sought strict action against the food vendor and requested the Railways to ensure this does not happen to anyone. The IRCTC responded to the post and said, "Sir, We apologize for the travel experience you had. The matter has been viewed seriously and a suitable penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. We have also intensified the production and logistics monitoring. "In the last few weeks, customers experienced bizarre surprises. From a live snake wrapped around an Amazon package to a severed finger found in ice cream, these incidents have left consumers understandably disturbed. A Mumbai doctor, Orlem Brandon Serrao, made a chilling discovery in his online-delivered ice cream - a human finger. Initially mistaking it for a nut, Dr Serrao was horrified to find that the solid piece was indeed a finger, which he described as traumatic.