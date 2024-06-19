Gujarat: Woman Finds Dead Frog Inside Wafer Packet, Shocking Video Goes Viral

In a startling incident in Jamnagar, a woman was deeply shocked when she allegedly found a dead frog in a packet of wafers. Jasmin Patel, residing in Pushkardham Society, Jamnagar, reported that her niece had purchased the wafers from a local provision store. Upon opening the packet at home, they were horrified to discover the frog inside. The next morning, Jasmin Patel promptly contacted the Food Department of Jamnagar Municipal Corporation.

Expressing her dismay to the media, Jasmin Patel raised concerns about the incident and stated that they had already confronted the shopkeeper and the responsible agency. Despite reaching out to customer care, they were dissatisfied with the response received. Patel emphasized the need for accountability, especially regarding potential harm to her four-year-old niece. Jamnagar's Food Safety Officer, D.B. Parmar, confirmed receiving a complaint about the frog in the wafers. Upon investigation, it was verified that a frog had indeed been crushed inside the packet. Samples from the affected batch have been collected for further investigation, which is currently ongoing.

