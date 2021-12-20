Cow gives birth to two-headed calf in Brazil

In Brazil, a cow gave birth to a two-headed calf. The calf was born on December 13 in Nova Venezia. Having two heads, the calf is having difficulty in standing. It is also facing problems in eating. Delcy Busato's cow gave birth to a two-faced calf. The calf is having trouble standing up. It cannot even drink his mother's milk. The calf is currently being given milk from a bottle. 'Our cow is 6 years old. Earlier, she gave birth to two calves. Both of them have normal physical condition. But we were shocked to see the third calf. We saw a two-headed calf for the first time in our lives, "said Busato.

This tyoe of birth is caused by changes in the genome. Sometimes crossbreeding also causes these types. A similar incident took place in Behsirsi, Turkey last month. There, too, a cow gave birth to a two-headed calf. It had six legs and two tails.