Daughter of daily-wage labourer in Dindigul scores 600/600 in Tamil Nadu Class 12 exams

S Nandhini, who is the daughter of a daily wage earner in Dindigul , has secured the full marks -- 600 out of 600 -- in the Class XII Tamil Nadu state board exams. The results were released on Monday.Nandhini studied in Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School. Speaking to the media about her historic achievement, student Nandini said: I am the daughter of a labourer. As a laborer’s daughter, I was not worried about what I could do. My parents taught me that education is my wealth. I followed the same relentlessly. That’s why I was able to score so much. Everything is possible if you try with faith. I want to be an auditor. I am going to study further for it.

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) had announced the Class 12th or or HSC results today, May 8. Students can now check the official websites — tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in — to check the board exam result. The State Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi declared the results at the Anna Centenary Library Conference.This year girls have overpowered boys. The overall pass percentage of boys is 91.45% and girls is 96.38%. A total of 3,49,697 boys have passed the exam and 4,05,753 girls have passed. A total of 8,03,385 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 3,82,371 were boys and 4,21,013 girls. In 2022 a total of 8,062,77 students appeared for TN Class 12 board exams. Out of the total, 7,55,998 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 93.76%.



