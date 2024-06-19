Dead Mouse Found in Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Ordered from Zepto, Woman Shares Video on Social Media Goes Viral (Watch)

The disturbing video has surfaced on social media in which woman found a dead mouse inside a container of Hershey's chocolate syrup. This incident has raised serious concerns about food quality and cleanliness standards. Woman named Prami Sridhar ordered the syrup from Zepto, a popular online delivery platform in India. Prami shared a video that has gone viral, prompting a response from the confectionery company.

Prami Sridhar shared her experience on Instagram, where she wrote about the “shocking discovery in my Zepto order” and urged everyone to “open your eyes.” The video clip shows her pouring some syrup onto a spoon, where she allegedly found a few strands of hair. She then opened the “sealed cap” and poured the syrup into a cup, discovering a dead mouse inside. Prami's post elaborated on the incident: “We ordered Hershey’s chocolate syrup from Zepto to eat with brownie cakes. We started with pouring it on the cakes and continuously found small hairs, so we decided to open it. The opening was sealed and intact. We poured it into a disposable glass, and a thick and hard consistency of a dead rat dropped down. By washing it under running water for reconfirmation, it’s indeed a dead rat.”

Prami's post and video have sparked outrage on social media. Users expressed their disgust and called for accountability. One user commented, “You can sue them (Hershey) for this and report to food safety.” Others pointed out that the issue lay with the manufacturer, not Zepto, since the product was sealed. Another comment read, “It’s the manufacturer's problem. If the product came with its seal closed, Zepto is not responsible for this.”

Company Responds

Hershey’s responded to the post, acknowledging the incident. Hershey’s India also issued a statement. However, details of their response are not included in the initial reports. This incident has reignited concerns about food safety and the quality of packaged products. One social media user shared, “Since the past few days, I am just horrified seeing so many unhygienic practices that I have stopped using so many packaged products and started eating only healthy and non-packaged products.”

A viral Instagram video alleges a dead rat was found in a sealed Hershey's chocolate syrup bottle. Hershey's has issued an apology. 🐀#Hershey#ChocolateSyrup#Rat#Viral#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/67qW18rD6R — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 19, 2024

Prami also mentioned that several members of her family who tasted the syrup fell ill and are currently recovering. She emphasized the importance of being cautious about food products, especially when serving them to children. The discovery of a dead mouse in a sealed container of Hershey’s chocolate syrup has led to widespread outrage and raised significant concerns about food safety standards. While the manufacturer’s responsibility is highlighted, consumers are urged to be vigilant about the products they purchase and consume.