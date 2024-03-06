Delhi Painter Receives Miraculous Bilateral Hand Transplant

A painter who lost his hands in a train accident underwent a successful bilateral hand transplant at Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. This achievement was made possible through organ donation and the dedicated efforts of a team of doctors. The 45-year-old painter lost his hands in a train accident in 2020, leaving him in a state of hopelessness.

A turning point occurred when Meena Mehta, the former administrative head of schools in Delhi, was declared brain-dead. Having pledged her organs for donation after her demise, she impacted four lives. Her kidney, liver, and corneas were donated to three individuals, while her hands brought hope to the painter.In the procedure, they meticulously connected every artery, muscle, tendon, and nerve between the painter’s arms and Mehta’s hands. Ultimately, their concerted efforts led to a successful bilateral hand transplant, enabling the painter to once again hold a brush and pursue his artistic passion.