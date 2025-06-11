Desi Avengers Theme: Indian Band Performs Marvel Anthem Song on Traditional Instruments, Fans React (Watch Video)

Avenger series enjoys one of the largest, passionate and global fandom across the world. Avengers main theme song composed by Alan Silvestri which was first introduced in 2012 and then repeated in man versions. This theme is loved by audience. Recently a reel is going viral on Instagram in which India-based music band has give the desi tadka to the Avenger theme song and fans have reacted to this. While some are parsing their talent, others didn't like it.

Reacting to the viral reel one fan wrote, 'Please do lord of the rings also'. Another netizen wrote, 'The avengers we need! ', another netizen wrote, 'The music is so goated that feel goosebumps every time'. While some netizen showered love other felt like they are ruining the theme song. They criticized and said, 'Why does it feel like I am watching news', Another wrote, 'lease don't spoil the theme', Another wrote, 'UP NEXT ON MARVEL DARSHAN '. One fan commented that some things shouldn't be recreated as original is best.

Also Read: Watch: Monkey Attends Man’s Funeral in Jharkhand, Kisses Him Before Final Farewell, Viral Video Melts Netizens Hearts

This song is performed by 'The Indian Jam Project’s version of Avengers Theme Song'. They are known for blending Indian classical music with Western film scores, has released a cover of the Avengers theme song using Indian classical instruments. Their version features instruments such as the sitar, tabla, and other stringed instruments, creating a distinctive mix of musical traditions.

The Indian Jam Project has also covered other popular movie themes, including Interstellar, Eye of the Tiger, and Shape of You, all performed with Indian classical instruments.