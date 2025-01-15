Did You Know Careless Driving in UAE Could Cost You as Much as a New Car in India

In India, fines for traffic violations range from Rs 20,000 to 25,000. In contrast, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposes significantly heavier fines, particularly for careless driving. In Abu Dhabi and Dubai, fines can reach up to 50,000 UAE dirhams, equivalent to approximately Rs 11,78,622.50, which is enough to purchase a new car in India, such as a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or Tata Nexon.

Traffic regulations in the UAE are stringent. For reckless driving or riding a motorcycle in restricted areas, the vehicle owner must pay 20,000 dirhams to retrieve an impounded vehicle. Driving without a license incurs a fine of 30,000 dirhams, while reckless driving in Ras Al Khaimah can result in fines up to 20,000 dirhams and a three-month vehicle impoundment. Vehicles not claimed within three months of seizure may be auctioned.

Additionally, Dr. Mustafa Aldah, founder of MA-Traffic Consulting and former head of the Traffic Studies Department of Dubai Police, noted that a new law lowering the minimum age for obtaining a driving license in the UAE from 18 to 17 will take effect on March 29. This change allows those aged 17 to obtain a driving license in the UAE.