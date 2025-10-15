Diwali Gift Viral Video: Employees Stunned as Company Surprises Them with This Lavish Festive Hampers

As Diwali approaches, videos of employees from the Noida-based company Info Edge showcasing their festive gifts have taken over social media. The company has gone viral for its generous gesture, delighting its staff with a set of VIP suitcases, a snack box, and a traditional diya. Overjoyed employees shared reels and posts on Instagram displaying the gifts, which quickly gained widespread attention. One reel with the caption, “POV: You work in that viral reel wali company,” showed an employee proudly posing outside the office building. The heartwarming gesture has sparked an online buzz, earning the company admiration from netizens across platforms.

How Did The Internet React

The viral trend has drawn reactions from corporate employees, many of whom humorously compared the thoughtful gifts to what they usually receive. While some companies give only sweets, users applauded Info Edge’s Diwali surprise. “My manager looked at this and said it’s artificial intelligence," one joked, implying disbelief at the generosity. Another commented, “You have received the suitcase, but did your vacation leaves get approved?" The comments highlighted a relatable sentiment—how small gestures from employers can mean a lot in India’s demanding corporate culture. Many praised the company for acknowledging its employees’ efforts in a memorable way.