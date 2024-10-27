Diwali Ki Safai Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Indian Families Gear Up for the Festival of Lights

October 27, 2024

As families in India get ready for Diwali, social media is filled with funny memes and jokes about the hectic cleaning that happens before the festival. These memes show the relatable chaos that comes with getting a house ready for the celebrations.

Many of the jokes feature children and teenagers doing tough cleaning jobs, like scrubbing dusty ceiling fans, cleaning behind heavy furniture, and wiping down forgotten corners. These familiar scenarios bring laughter to many as they share their experiences online, providing a much-needed dose of laughter during this busy time.

Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country. People adorn their homes and streets with decorations, enjoying the occasion with their loved ones. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 31, 2024.

