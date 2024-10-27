Diwali Ki Safai Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as Indian Families Gear Up for the Festival of Lights

As families in India get ready for Diwali, social media is filled with funny memes and jokes about the hectic cleaning that happens before the festival. These memes show the relatable chaos that comes with getting a house ready for the celebrations.

Many of the jokes feature children and teenagers doing tough cleaning jobs, like scrubbing dusty ceiling fans, cleaning behind heavy furniture, and wiping down forgotten corners. These familiar scenarios bring laughter to many as they share their experiences online, providing a much-needed dose of laughter during this busy time.

Here's how internet reacted:

Aap apne weekend plans rakh lijiye, main gharwalo ke saath Diwali ki saf safai karunga pic.twitter.com/4UejXOFTSx — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) October 18, 2024

My Mom during "Diwali ki safai". pic.twitter.com/SaeY7ieYYa — Krishna Maheshwari (@krishnaeyee) October 14, 2024

Pura weekend Diwali ki safai mein nikal gya bro pic.twitter.com/PQokIhZebp — Priyanka Rathi (@Priyanka_Rathi_) October 20, 2024

Aa gaye din Diwali ki safai ke. pic.twitter.com/h2zFJVwjtI — 🇮🇳 anil248 🇮🇳 (@anil_248) October 13, 2024

spiders during Diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/SQgWUvcSPQ — Rishh (@Riocasm) October 13, 2024

Me: *Waking up*



Mom, who wants Me to help her with Diwali ki Safai: pic.twitter.com/Sva1yCtO0v — Aditya (@padhleranjan) October 20, 2024

She : I like boys who help their mothers in diwali ki safai



Me next day : pic.twitter.com/JlBgMPC8Kg — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) October 19, 2024

Diwali, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur across the country. People adorn their homes and streets with decorations, enjoying the occasion with their loved ones. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is observed on the Amavasya Tithi in the month of Kartik. This year, the festival will be celebrated on October 31, 2024.