Do You Know? Dolly Chaiwala, Viral Tea Vendor, Allegedly Demands Rs 5 Lakh for Event Appearances

Dolly Chaiwala, a street tea vendor from Nagpur, became a viral sensation, especially after a video of Bill Gates enjoying tea at his stall during his visit to India surfaced online. Known for his unique style, Dolly Chaiwala has garnered a massive following on social media and is frequently in the spotlight. Recently, a surprising revelation was made about his charges and demands when invited to shows and events.

Dolly Chaiwala’s popularity has turned him into a celebrity, with videos of him even making tea on a beach in the Maldives going viral. According to a Kuwaiti food vlogger known as AK Food Vlog, Dolly Chaiwala charges a staggering Rs 5 lakh for a single day’s appearance at a show. The vlogger, Fakhruddin, shared in a podcast that when he tried to invite Dolly Chaiwala to Kuwait, he was surprised by the demands. Dolly Chaiwala not only charges Rs 5 lakh but also requires accommodation in a four-star or five-star hotel, with an additional person to assist with all his arrangements. The conversation was reportedly handled by Dolly's manager, not Dolly himself.

This revelation has sparked curiosity about whether Dolly Chaiwala truly charges such high fees. While the video detailing this incident has been viewed by over 20 million people on Instagram, no official statement has been made by Dolly Chaiwala regarding these claims.