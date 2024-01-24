Dolphins Spotted Off Neelankarai Coast in Chennai Delight Onlookers - Video

A pod of Indo-Pacific dolphins was spotted off the coast of Neelankarai in Chennai on Wednesday morning, January 24, bringing joy to onlookers and residents in the area. Indo-Pacific dolphins are usually spotted off the Neelankarai coast between January and April and June and July. Every dolphin has a unique dorsal fin; that is how they are identified and recorded.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, It is seen that the dolphins were gracefully swimming near the shore, displaying their playful antics in the coastal waters. The sighting of these marine mammals created a buzz among locals, many of whom gathered to witness the rare and enchanting sight.

Tamil Nadu: A pod of dolphins were spotted off Neelankarai, Chennai, where an ocean cleaning awareness campaign was being held this morning.



The event unfolded near Neelankarai, a coastal neighbourhood in the southern part of Chennai. Dolphins are known for their intelligence and social behaviour, and sightings of these marine creatures in the wild are not common along the Chennai coastline. The sighting of dolphins near Neelankarai serves as a reminder of the rich biodiversity that exists in the coastal waters.