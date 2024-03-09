Elvish Yadav Breaks Silence on Viral Video Showing Him Assaulting YouTuber, Says 'I Threatened Him but…”

YouTuber Elvish Yadav addressed a viral video on Saturday that showed him in an altercation with another YouTuber, Sagar Thakur, who goes by the online name Maxtern. An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against Yadav in connection with the incident.

The video shows Yadav hitting Thakur. Social media users have called for Yadav's arrest, with some tagging Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in their posts.

Yadav claims Thakur had been provoking him for months and ultimately threatened to burn his parents alive. He said he went to a clothing store where Thakur had called him and that he was unarmed.

“Maxtern had everything planned. There was a camera hidden and he also had the microphone on. If you see the video, you can hear the sound of thrashing. So he planned everything and knew how to use it. People are saying Maxtern was alone and I went with 10-12 people. But the truth is he had 4 people with him and the people with me were not there to beat up. But they were actually stopping me,” Elvish said.

"I want to ask everyone how will you react if someone threatens your family, your mother...After the fight, I reached out to him to solve it. I called him home but he did not come. The next day, he filed an FIR and then questioned why 307 (attempt to murder) was not imposed on me. The Left lobby which has always been against me because I speak about Hindutva is supporting the call," Elvish added.

"Spine can't be broken like that. Yes, I threatened him but it was in a fit of rage. I could also file an FIR against him but I did not do that."

"I don't like to thrash people and get embroiled in FIRs, controversies. Maxtern is now saying that I am so influential that I got all bailable charges in the FIR. Had I been that influential, I could have stopped the FIR then. But Maxtern came to Gurugram and filed an FIR against me. I would like to apologise to all those who think my image got hurt but at that moment it felt right," Elvish said.

Know the Elvish Yadav vs. Maxtern Full Fight Controversy: Here's What Happened

The altercation stemmed from a sarcastic video shared by Maxtern, mocking Elvish's friendship with comedian Munawar Faruqui during the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) cricket match. Maxtern indirectly criticized Elvish for associating with Munawar despite claiming to be a 'Ram bhakt'. Munawar had previously faced criticism for mocking Lord Ram and Goddess Sita during a stand-up act in 2020.

Elvish responded to Maxtern's criticism on Twitter, seemingly threatening him with the message, "Bhai tu delhi hi rehta hai socha yad dila du."

After, Maxtern shared screenshots of messages were shared where Elvish asked Maxtern to meet him in Gurugram post-midnight.

Later, Maxtern shared a video from inside a car, showing himself with a swollen lip, alleging that Elvish and his group attacked him, but he and his friends fought back. Maxtern stated, "Jaan se maarne ki dhamki di gayi hai... Main to akela tha lekin Elvish bhai sath mein bohot saare bande laaye the," while pointing out the injuries on his lips. Maxtern claimed to have videos of the incident and the attack by Elvish, which he promised to share soon.

8-10 Elvish’s man vs Maxtern!

Meanwhile, amid criticism from right-wing supporters for his association with Munawar, Elvish posted a cryptic note on Twitter, urging people to spread love and move forward without mentioning any names. "Khot nikaalne baithoge, har cheez mein khol nikal jayegi.. pyaar mohabbat se raho aur aage badho," he posted on his handle. Munawar too reacted to the post with a heart emoji.

Following the allegations, a video of the incident surfaced online, showing Elvish and his group allegedly assaulting Maxtern in a garments shop in Gurugram. The video shows Elvish entering the room and immediately attacking Maxtern, with other men joining in the assault.

In the video, Elvish and his associates can be seen throwing Maxtern to the floor, verbally abusing him, and continuously assaulting him with punches and slaps. As the video went viral, netizens called for strict action against Elvish, who was clearly visible in the footage.

