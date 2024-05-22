Fact Check: Old Video Of Man Slapping Arvind Kejriwal Resurfaces Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Created By: The Quint

C0-Published By: LokmatTimes.com

A video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a roadshow is circulating on social media. The clip, which depicts someone slapping Kejriwal, is being shared with Tamil text, connecting it to the current 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This article aims to fact-check the validity of this claim.



Fact: This viral video of Arvind Kejriwal dates back to May 2019 and was taken in Delhi's Moti Nagar, ahead of the 2019 general elections. Using simple keywords such as 'Arvind Kejriwal slapped', the quint looked for more details related to the video. The search took the quint to the same video, shared by Hindustan Times' verified Facebook page on 4 May 2019.Its caption mentioned that Kejriwal was slapped by an unknown man during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area.





Police had taken the man into custody, and identified him as 33-year-old Suresh, according to a report by The Indian Express.

AAP's verified X account had shared a post, talking about "negligence in the security" of Kejriwal, while calling it "an opposition sponsored attack." Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that Suresh was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The New Indian Express.

This story was originally published by the quint , and republished by LokmatTimes.com as part of the Shakti Collective.

