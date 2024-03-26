Fans Express Frustration Against Coach Igor Stimac as India Loses to Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier (See Tweets)

India's hopes for qualification to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers dimmed considerably after a 2-1 loss to Afghanistan on Tuesday, March 26.

The defeat mirrored India's performance against Afghanistan last Friday, which ended in a scoreless draw. However, this time, India conceded two late goals in the second half after Sunil Chhetri's 35th-minute penalty gave them a temporary lead.

Head coach Igor Stimac, who was hailed as a visionary a year ago after leading India to multiple trophies, has come under increasing pressure following the team's recent struggles. India has only managed one win in its last 10 matches.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment after the loss. The frustration has been building since India's underwhelming performance in the 2023 King's Cup in Malaysia, followed by early exits from both the Asian Games and the AFC Asian Cup.

Here's how fans reacted:

When a war - torn country like Afghanistan can dominate us, it's not the problem of grassroots or academies. @stimac_igor has made Indian football rotten beyond repair.



Show some dignity and get out of my country #IndianFootball 😔 — devuu;) (@devuuux13) March 26, 2024

Indian football man. Gutted. Igor Stimac please leave! — Ankit Mishra (@iankitmishra10) March 26, 2024

Stimac's tactics, once praised for their fast pace, appear to have lost their effectiveness. The Indian players struggled to create chances in possession and seemed fatigued without the ball.

The two matches against Afghanistan highlight the current challenges facing the Indian team under Stimac. The loss throws the group wide open for neutral observers, but India's fans face a disheartening situation.

India needs a victory against Kuwait and favorable results elsewhere to secure a crucial second-place finish in the group. This position would not only grant them passage to the next round of World Cup Qualifiers but also guarantee direct qualification for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Failing to secure second place would only qualify India for the third round of Asian Cup qualification.

Stimac's future with the Indian national team remains uncertain.