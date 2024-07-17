Female Doctor Saves Life of Elderly Man Who Suffered Heart Attack at Delhi Airport; Video Goes Viral

A female doctor's quick actions are being praised after she saved the life of an elderly man who suffered a heart attack at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the unidentified doctor performing CPR on the man, who is reportedly in his late 60s, in the airport's food court area.

Watch video here:

Today at T2 Delhi Airport, a gentleman in his late 60s had a heart attack in the food court area.



This lady Doctor revived him in 5 mins.



Super proud of Indian doctors.



Please share this so that she can be acknowledged. pic.twitter.com/pLXBMbWIV4 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 17, 2024

The video footage has gone viral, showing the doctor's efforts to revive the man amidst a crowd of onlookers. According to reports, the doctor managed to revive the man within five minutes. Netizens have been praising the doctor's quick thinking and lifesaving actions. While the identity of the doctor is yet to be ascertained, social media users are calling for her to be acknowledged for her heroism.