“Fixing or What??”: Fans React After Qatar’s Controversial Goal Knocks India out of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 12, 2024 01:19 AM2024-06-12T01:19:37+5:302024-06-12T01:22:29+5:30
Fans expressed outrage after a controversial goal contributed to India's 1-2 loss to Qatar, ending their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign. The match, held on June 11, saw India take an early lead with a goal from Lallianzuala Chhangte in the first half.
The controversy erupted in the second half when Qatar equalized under disputed circumstances. After a header was saved by Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the ball appeared to go out of play. However, it was brought back in and put into the Indian net, and despite protests from the Indian players, the goal stood.
Qatar went on to score another goal through Ahmed Al-Rawi, sealing the 1-2 defeat for India. The loss marked the end of India's campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Fans and players alike were left frustrated by the officiating decisions that played a crucial role in the outcome of the match.
Here's how fans reacted:
THAT BALL WAS CLEARLY OUT OF PLAY LINE .... SUCH CORRUPTION IN QATAR VS INDIA WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION FOOTBALL MATCH pic.twitter.com/gEfXE5oHCM— Mbappe FC (@mbappemadridFC) June 11, 2024
So refereeing is an international problem not only in India.— Sattyik Sarkar (@sattyikspeaks) June 11, 2024
Absolutely shameless! #IndiavsQatar#IndianFootball#BlueTigers
This is blatant cheating and freaking disgrace!!! WTF. Shame on Qatar and the referee #QATIND#IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/TyWnDo4nCo— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) June 11, 2024
Total cheating against the Indian Football Team. The ball was out and the referee turned blind.— Abhishek (@vicharabhio) June 11, 2024
😔💔pic.twitter.com/DGICp8AX1E
BLATANT CHEATING!! UNBELIEVABLE pic.twitter.com/EeQtgbyjQO— IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) June 11, 2024
India is Qatar's latest victim pic.twitter.com/AKXzZ4MPPV— Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 11, 2024
Clearly not a goal, fixing or what?? #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/Gh1ZPtOAVr— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 11, 2024