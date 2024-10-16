Ghaziabad Shocker: House help Caught Kneading Flour with Urine, Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident involving a domestic helper in Ghaziabad has left everyone stunned. The helper, named Reena, was caught red-handed urinating in a cooking pot in the kitchen. This incident not only jeopardized the health of the family but also raised serious questions about how vigilant we are regarding our domestic helpers. This incident came to light when family members began falling ill repeatedly.

They could not understand the cause of their illness. Suspecting something was wrong, the family hid a mobile phone in the kitchen and began recording a video. The footage showed Reena urinating in a pot, after which the flour was kneaded using that same pot.

The video shocked the entire family. Soon after, they filed an FIR with the police. This incident is not just about filth; it poses a serious health risk as well. Such actions by domestic helpers not only make the family sick but also represent a significant threat to society. During treatment, doctors informed the family members that their deteriorating health could be attributed to unhygienic conditions. Consuming elements like urine can lead to various diseases, including stomach infections, diarrhea, and other health issues.