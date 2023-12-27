Goa: Father slammed for making children sleep in the roof of moving car

Goa which is known as the party capital of India, witnessed a shocking incident after a father earned a social media wrath for allowing his child to sleep on the roof of a moving car. The video which has since gone viral on social media has shocked netizens to the core. Several netizens slammed the father for his casual behaviour. One of the users demanded jail sentence for the man who seem unpreturbed by the whole episode. Off late Goa has witnessed several road accidents. Last week, within a span of 48 hours, the State witnessed a tragic string of fatalities as seven deaths including six were reported across the Salcete taluka. n the first incident reported on Sunday, a collision between a scooter and a tempo near Sucaldem in Cuncolim resulted in the death of the tempo driver, Bipin Oram, 26.

The tempo, heading towards Velim, collided with a scooter travelling from Velim to Chinchinim. The impact caused the tempo to also hit an electric pole, leading to serious injuries for Bipin Oram, who was later declared dead at the South Goa District Hospital, said Cuncolim PI Diogo Gracias. The tempo cleaner, Bipin Nair, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, while the scooter rider escaped with minor injuries. Both vehicles were removed from the accident site, and a case under relevant sections has been registered.In the second accident, car driver Casley Senoy Rebello, 21, a resident of Benaulim, collided with the scooter of Joao Baptista Antonio Coutinho, 68, causing severe injuries that resulted in Coutinho’s death. The incident occurred at the new bypass road, Dongrim Junction, Nuvem. Based on the complaint lodged by head constable Prasanna Prabhugaonkar, a case has been registered against the car driver under Sections 279, 338, and 304-A of IPC.The third accident involved Nagraj Waddii, aged 45, riding a motorcycle with a pillion rider, Sadiq Mohammad Ahim, aged 22. While travelling from Margao to Ponda, near Angel Primary School, Loutolim, Waddii lost control, leading to a self-accident, said PSI Prashant Bhagat. Waddii succumbed to his injuries at the South Goa District Hospital.



