Gujarat Cop Saves Man's Life By Giving Him CPR (Watch Video)

A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by an traffic police saved the life of a injured person in Gujarat. An incident occurred on the way to Vastral Road when an ice cream truck heading towards Activa accidentally hit a pedestrian, causing injuries to his hands, legs, and causing difficulty in breathing.



વસ્ત્રાલ રોડ તરફ જતી આઇસર ગાડીએ ઍક્ટિવા પર જઇ રહેલા એક આધેડને હડફેટે લેતા પીડિતના હાથ અને પગના ભાગમાં ઇજા થઈ હતી તેમજ શ્વાસ રોકાઈ ગયા હતા. આ ઘટનાની જાણ થતાં જ ટ્રાફિક પોલીસ જવાનો દ્વારા તાત્કાલિકમાં CPR આપ્યા બાદ શ્વાસ ચાલુ થયા હતા. 108 મારફતે સિવિલ હોસ્પિટલ ખાતે ખસેડાયા હતા.

Upon learning of the incident, a traffic police officer immediately administered CPR and managed to restore the person's breathing. Emergency services were contacted through the 108 helpline, and the injured individual was swiftly transported to a civil hospital for further treatment.Doctors at the hospital appreciated the timely CPR given by the RPF staffer which helped the passenger regain breathing and his life was saved.CPR is a medical procedure involving repeated cycles of compression of the chest and artificial respiration, performed to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest.