Gujarat Cop Saves Man's Life By Giving Him CPR (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 05:26 PM2024-03-27T17:26:54+5:302024-03-27T17:27:59+5:30

A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by an traffic police saved the life of a injured person in ...

A timely Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) given by an traffic police saved the life of a injured person in Gujarat. An incident occurred on the way to Vastral Road when an ice cream truck heading towards Activa accidentally hit a pedestrian, causing injuries to his  hands, legs, and causing difficulty in breathing.
 

Upon learning of the incident, a traffic police officer immediately administered CPR and managed to restore the person's breathing. Emergency services were contacted through the 108 helpline, and the injured individual was swiftly transported to a civil hospital for further treatment.Doctors at the hospital appreciated the timely CPR given by the RPF staffer which helped the passenger regain breathing and his life was saved.CPR is a medical procedure involving repeated cycles of compression of the chest and artificial respiration, performed to maintain blood circulation and oxygenation in a person who has suffered cardiac arrest. 

