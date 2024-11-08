Heart Attack at Delhi Airport: Passenger Collapses at IGI, Another Saves Life by Giving CPR; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 8, 2024 06:34 PM2024-11-08T18:34:15+5:302024-11-08T18:35:38+5:30
Emergencies can arise at any time, so it’s essential to stay alert and prepared. It’s equally important for people to learn life-saving techniques like CPR (Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation), as one never knows when they might need it. A recent video circulating on social media highlights this point, showing a scene at Delhi International Airport where a man’s life was saved after he suffered a heart attack. Another person at the airport responded quickly, performing CPR to revive him.
In a viral video, it can be seen a passenger suddenly collapsed near Gate Number 34 of Indira Gandhi International Airport
(IGI) Terminal 2. He was preparing to board an IndiGo Airlines flight to Raipur when he suffered a heart attack, causing him to fall to the ground and begin shaking.
Man Saves Passenger's Life by Giving CPR at Delhi Airport
A life-saving moment at Delhi Airport! A fellow passenger sprang into action and performed CPR on a man who collapsed from a heart attack. The heroic act, captured in a viral video, highlights the power of timely help in emergencies. #LokmatTimes#HeroicAct#CPRSavesLivespic.twitter.com/uP1QIZsJ4Q— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) November 8, 2024
Nearby passengers and IndiGo Airlines crew members immediately responded. Among them was a doctor, who quickly began performing CPR on the unconscious man. After a few seconds of CPR, the passenger regained consciousness.
According to the information, a member of the IndiGo Airlines crew promptly called for a medical team, and the passenger was referred for further medical care. Thanks to the swift action of a fellow passenger trained in CPR, the man's life was saved.