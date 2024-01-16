Heart Attack During Makar Sankranti Celebration: Woman Collapses While Playing Kolatam in Telangana (Watch Video)

Tragedy struck in Kalwala village of Shankarapatnam Mandal as a 40-year-old woman collapsed due to a heart attack during Makar Sankranti celebrations in Telangana's Karimnagar district. The woman, identified as Antadupula Rajamani, was actively participating in Kolatam (dance) during a Sankranti program organised by the Ambedkar Youth Association on January 15.

Heart Attack Video

A video capturing the heart attack incident went viral, depicting the moment when Rajamani, engaged in the traditional dance with sticks, suddenly collapsed on the ground. The footage showed the shock and concern of others present as they gathered around her immediately after the fall.

Tragically, news reports confirm that Rajamani passed away after collapsing during the celebration.