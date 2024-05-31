Humanity V/S Heatwave: Watch Heartwarming Video of Passersby Saving Heat-Stricken Monkey in Ghaziabad

Earlier a video of UP cop performing CPR on a monkey who had fallen unconscious due to heat had made rounds on social media. The incident occurred on Mau 24th in Bulandshir district. Now, another instance of a heat-stricken monkey being aided by people has surfaced.

In UP's Ghaziabad, a female monkey reportedly fell off a tree due to intense heat. After noticing her lifeless body, passersby rushed to her help. The monkey was bathed in cool water. Some massaged her with cool oil. Additionally, ORS was administered to the dehydrated primate.

Just like the Bulandshit incident, netizens praised the helpful nature of the passersby. The entire country has been facing unprecedented levels of heat over the past couple of days. Over 230 people have lost their lives due to heatstrokes, the majority of them from UP. Health officials have advised individuals to stay indoors, an option which is unfortunately unavailable to stray animals. These incidents not only highlight the severity of the heatwave but also the importance of human action to help those in need.