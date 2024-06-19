"India is Not for Beginners": Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral as UK Declares Heatwave at 26 Degrees Celsius

Indians are used to dealing with very hot weather where temperature reaches over 40 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, UK announced heatwave at 26 degrees Celsius. Reacting to this news Indian's took X to express their funny reactions, they are talking about how this compares to the extremely hot conditions in Indian cities, where temperatures often go over 50 degrees Celsius. Netizens are sharing funny memes and images while criticizing Uk for declaring heatwave at 26 degrees Celsius.

One user commented that this India is Not for Beginners. Another asked, 'Do you consume chai at this heat'. One user posted a picture of Tiger Shroff's movie with his dialogue stating, 'tera joh yeh tourer hein voh mera warmup hein.'

See Viral Memes: -

This proves india is not for beginners 🥵 #heatwavepic.twitter.com/AwTfKfLUeF — Mehwish (@MyWishIsUs) June 18, 2024

😂 #heatwave

Do you drink chai at this temperature 🌡️🤒 ? pic.twitter.com/CGGz7MDa10 — VARSHA (@trading_in_zone) June 19, 2024

UK has declared heatwave at 26 degrees.



Indians: pic.twitter.com/0k8DxYtDZh — Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 18, 2024

#UnitedKingdom UK to be blasted by 48-hour 26C heatwave with five cities in England the hottest



That is just two degrees above than default Air Condition setting in India. A pleasant weather it seems.#heatwave#summer#memes#summerattack#CimateChangepic.twitter.com/zuD1eJOMgv — Your Views Your News (@urviewsurnews) June 18, 2024

UK declares heatwave at 26° Celsius



Indians in 52°: pic.twitter.com/uy9senDA7s — Sober (@Soberhere_) June 19, 2024

Over the past few months, many parts of India have been grappling with a severe heatwave. People have died due to heatstroke, with temperatures soaring as high as 50 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the UK announcing a heatwave at 26 degrees Celsius seems quite humorous.