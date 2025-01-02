India’s ‘Drill Man,’ Kranthi Kumar Panikera, Sets Guinness World Record by Stopping 57 Electric Fans with Tongue (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2025 04:34 PM2025-01-02T16:34:31+5:302025-01-02T16:35:52+5:30

Kranthi Kumar Panikera from Suryapet, Telangana, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a Guinness World Record for stopping ...

Kranthi Kumar Panikera from Suryapet, Telangana, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. Known for his daring and unconventional stunts, Panikera, also referred to as the 'drill man,' has stunned audiences with his unique talent.

The video of his record-breaking achievement has gone viral on social media, showcasing his incredible skill. This bold act, which requires immense control and courage, has earned Panikera a spot in the prestigious Guinness World Records.

Tags :Guinness World RecordWorld recordsindiatelangana