India’s ‘Drill Man,’ Kranthi Kumar Panikera, Sets Guinness World Record by Stopping 57 Electric Fans with Tongue (Watch Video)

Kranthi Kumar Panikera from Suryapet, Telangana, has achieved a remarkable feat by setting a Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue in just one minute. Known for his daring and unconventional stunts, Panikera, also referred to as the 'drill man,' has stunned audiences with his unique talent.

Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute 👅 57 by Kranthi Drillman 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dsH8FULHxW — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 2, 2025

The video of his record-breaking achievement has gone viral on social media, showcasing his incredible skill. This bold act, which requires immense control and courage, has earned Panikera a spot in the prestigious Guinness World Records.