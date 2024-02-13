Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy and Daughter Akshata Spotted at Corner House Ice Creams in Bengaluru

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy are renowned for their simplicity, a trait that has been passed on to their children, Akshata Murthy and her son Rohan Murty. The Murthy family is making headlines once again, this time for their unassuming nature. Despite being the founder of one of the largest firms and the spouse of the UK's first lady, Akshata Murthy visited the Corner House ice cream chain in Bengaluru. Without any display of their status, they quietly left the shop after enjoying their ice cream.

One user shared a photo of them eating ice cream on social platform X and wrote a touching note, "Place was packed.... they came quietly and bought their ice creams..... fortunately, the staff recognized them and got them chairs.... they were gracious with being clicked."

She also mentioned, "Happy to see our favorite ice creams get endorsed for free by no less than First Lady of the UK and her father, India's IT King!"

The simplicity of the father-daughter duo caught users' attention. One user wrote, "See the simplicity of the First Lady of the UK Here, a councilor arrives with 2-3 Fortuner's to eat Pan." Another user added, "That is why we love and respect him. Actions speak louder than words, and this family always shows us that." Another user commented, "That's one decent and humble family, embodying ordinary middle-class Kannada ethos. Even the intern who applies to Infosys today shows a hundred times more attitude than the founder and his family. "

70 hrs. week controversy.

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy has been in the eye of a storm following his statement that youths should work 70 hours a week. Social media is abuzz with reactions on how the Infy founder is totally out of touch with reality and how most youngsters are already spending more than 70 hours a week at work (part of it in commute to and fro work).