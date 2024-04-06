Instagram Reels Craze Claims Lives of Brothers; Disturbing Video Emerges

A shocking video emerged on Saturday, April 6, in which two boys lost their lives while attempting to shoot a video for an Instagram reel.

The video of the incident has been shared multiple times on social media websites. In the viral video, it can be seen that the boy jumps into the gushing canal while others cheer him on. Another boy can be heard saying "kud-ja kud-ja" as he prepares to dive into it. However, he struggles to swim due to the high flow of water, prompting another boy with him to shout for someone to bring a rope. In a video further, it can be learned that the boy struggles to swim and drowns after it.

WARNING! Video May Disturb Some Viewers:

Dear kids few likes and views on reels are not worth your life. Heard this kid has lost life while trying a dangerous stunt for a reel !! Dangerous trend !! pic.twitter.com/1rtS9rkg0L — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 6, 2024

According to the reports, it is also said that the two brothers died by drowning in a distributary canal while after the younger brother also jumped into the canal to save his brother

Reports also suggest the the incident took place on Friday (April 5), near Jhalan Khurd village in Punjab's Koom Kalan. Two siblings along with other went to make reels for their social media accounts.

The police said that onlookers informed them that the younger brother had fallen first while his sibling tried to rescue him but couldn’t.

The two deceased have been identified as Mohammad Asadullah, age 17, and his brother Mohammad Mantulla, 12, residents of Panjeta. They were used to living in a shanty with their family, reported The Times of India, quoting a police official. Koom Kalan SHO Gurpreet Singh also said that on Friday morning, the siblings had gone to a nearby mosque to offer prayers when the incident occurred.

“While returning home, they stopped near the water channel to click pictures when Mantulla fell into the water. His brother jumped after him in order to save him, but both of them died,” he told TOI.

The bodies of teenagers were recovered in the afternoon and sent for the postmortem. The police initiated an inquiry into the accident, and the case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC.