iPhone 14 Pro Max Explosion in China Leaves Woman with Severe Burns

A woman in China experienced a troubling incident when her iPhone 14 Pro Max unexpectedly exploded while charging, as reported. The explosion resulted in severe burns for the woman, scorched her bed, and left black marks on the wall, raising significant safety concerns. An initial investigation indicated that the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max malfunctioned while it was charging, and its proximity to flammable items, like the bed, contributed to the explosion.

According to the Hui Bang Mang radio program from Shanxi Radio and Television, the incident occurred around 6:30 AM while the woman was asleep next to the phone. In her sleep, she accidentally brushed her hand against the flames, waking up in shock to discover burns on her hand. In distress, she witnessed the fire spreading from her bedside to nearly the entire bed, eventually leaving the wall blackened from smoke. The report stated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max had completely combusted, leaving no chance of recovery.

The woman, who purchased the iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022, noted that it was out of warranty when the incident occurred. However, she is determined to investigate the incident further and seeks compensation for her injuries and the damage to her apartment. Following the report of the incident, Apple acknowledged the situation and stated its commitment to investigating the potential risks associated with its products. The company expressed sympathy for the woman and assured her that the damaged iPhone 14 Pro Max would be thoroughly examined to determine the cause of the battery malfunction.