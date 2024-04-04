IPL 2024: KKR's Rinku Singh Joins Viral 'Hey Prabhu' Trend, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh is capturing hearts with his performances in the 2024 Indian Premier League. After the team's dominant win over the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, Singh joined the popular "Hey Prabhu" trend on social media.

A video shared by the KKR social media team shows an elated Singh lip-syncing to the "Hey Prabhu" audio while the scorecard updates in the background. The caption reads, "@rinkusingh235 is in a good mood right now."The video has garnered over 190,000 views on the platform.

Watch Video Here:

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued their winning streak with a commanding 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring IPL match on Wednesday. This win propelled KKR to the top of the points table, pushing Rajasthan Royals down to second place. Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Gujarat Titans follow closely behind. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at sixth, with Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians rounding out the table.

Read Also | IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma's Lethal Yorker Floors Andre Russell in DC vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

KKR vs DC Highlights:

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) maintained their unbeaten record in the 2024 IPL season with a dominant 106-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday.

Electing to bat first at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, KKR got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering knock from Sunil Narine (85). The southpaw shared a 60-run opening stand with Phil Salt (18) before debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) impressed with a half-century of his own. Andre Russell (41) and Rinku Singh (26) provided late impetus as KKR posted a formidable total of 272/7. Anrich Nortje was the pick of the DC bowlers, claiming 3 wickets.

Read Also | Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Rishabh Pant After Kolkata Knight Riders' Dominant Win Against Delhi Capitals (Watch Video)

DC's chase faltered early as they slumped to 33/4, losing Prithvi Shaw (10), David Warner (18), Mitchell Marsh, and Abhishek Porel. Captain Rishabh Pant (55) and Tristan Stubbs (55) staged a valiant fightback with a 93-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but both fell shortly after reaching their fifties. The KKR bowlers kept chipping away, with Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy taking 3 wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc added two scalps, while Narine and Russell chipped in with a wicket each to dismiss DC for 166 in 17.2 overs.