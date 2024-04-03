IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma's Lethal Yorker Floors Andre Russell in DC vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

Ishant Sharma struggled early but redeemed himself with a brilliant yorker to dismiss Andre Russell in the ongoing Indian Premier League match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals.

The veteran fast bowler was expensive in his first two overs, conceding 35 runs. Phil Salt hit him for two fours in the first over, and Sunil Narine smashed three sixes and two fours for 26 runs in the fourth over.

YORKED! 🎯



Ishant Sharma with a beaut of a delivery to dismiss the dangerous Russell!



Sharma didn't get another chance to bowl until the final over. However, he came back strong, facing a well-set Russell who was batting on 41 runs off just 18 balls.

Sharma delivered a toe-crushing yorker that sent Russell sprawling as it shattered the stumps. In a display of sportsmanship, Russell applauded Sharma for the stunning delivery.

KKR posted a mammoth total of 272 for 7 in their 20 overs. Narine led the charge with a blistering 85 runs off just 39 balls, while debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi impressed with a 54-run knock off 27 deliveries.