Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Rishabh Pant After Kolkata Knight Riders' Dominant Win Against Delhi Capitals (Watch Video)

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team's dominant 106-run win over Delhi Capitals by joining the post-match festivities on the field at Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium on Wednesday.

Khan, who watched the match from the stands, embraced mentor Gautam Gambhir, credited with reviving the form of veterans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. He also hugged coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Rishabh Pant and Rinku Singh were discussing the match when Khan approached. Khan asked them to relax and had a lengthy conversation afterwards.

Khan interacted with several players, including Rinku Singh, a personal favorite, and captain Shreyas Iyer, who appeared relaxed and confident. He also greeted Delhi players, hugging Khaleel Ahmed for his bowling efforts and sharing a laugh with former KKR player Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the match due to a minor injury.

Kolkata posted a massive 272 for 7, powered by half-centuries from Narine (85 off 39 balls) and teenager Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 off 27 balls). Russell added a quickfire 41 off 19 balls, while Rinku Singh chipped in with 26 off 8 balls.

Delhi struggled in reply, managing only 166 all out in 17.2 overs. Pant top-scored with 55 off 25 balls, while Tristan Stubbs contributed a 32-ball 54.

The win propelled Kolkata to the top of the IPL points table.