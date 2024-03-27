IPL 2024: SRH CEO Kavya Maran's Celebration After Rohit Sharma's Dismissal Goes Viral (Watch Video)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a batting masterclass on Wednesday, posting a record-breaking 277 for 3 in their 20 overs against the Mumbai Indians. Openers Travis Head (50 off 18 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (50 off 16 balls) laid the foundation for the massive total, with Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34 balls) adding to the onslaught later.

Mumbai's chase began brightly with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan finding boundaries early. However, their joy was short-lived as both openers fell within the first four overs. Rohit Sharma's dismissal, in particular, drew a spirited celebration from Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran, who was seen jumping and shouting in the stands.

While Maran's celebration generated some online buzz, the main focus remains on the thrilling match itself. Mumbai Indians are still in the fight, currently at 187 for 4 after 15.3 overs, with Tim David and Hardik Pandya at the crease.