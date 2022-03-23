Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan breaks religious barries donated land worth Rs 2.4 crore for temple in Bihar

A petroleum transporter who belongs to Muslim community donated 71 decimal worth Rs 2.4 crore for the Virat Ramayana temple near Kesaria in East Champaran. The Virat Ramayana Temple is said to be the biggest temple in the world, it is being developed on 125-acre land by Mahavir Mandir Trust.

The man who donated his land is Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, talking to the news portal he said “When Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Kishore Kunal started the process of land acquisition, the high land cost came in the way. Since the project is coming up in my backyard, I decided to donate the land.”

Not only this Khan's relatives also sold thier land or the project at a price cheaper than the market rate. The trust has so far acquired 103 acres and needs 20 acres more. Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary, and former IPS officer Kishore Kunal said: “We are deeply touched by Khan’s gesture. At a time when circle rate is Rs 4 lakh per katha (2,040 square feet), he decided to donate the land.”

They also apperciated Muslim families who sold their land at Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 per katha for the Temple. Kunal added: “Hindu families, too, have donated about 15 acres land for the temple. We are grateful to them as well.”