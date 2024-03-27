It’s Okay To Be Unique”: Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya After SRH Registers Highest-Ever IPL Total Against MI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest total in IPL history, piling up 277 runs against the Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Put in to bat first, Hyderabad capitalized on the decision. Travis Head, making his IPL debut, smashed a half-century in just 18 balls, putting early pressure on Mumbai. Despite an early wicket for Mayank Agarwal, the partnership between Head and Abhishek Sharma propelled the home team.

Sharma outshone Head, scoring the fastest IPL fifty for Hyderabad in just 16 balls. After their dismissals, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen added an unbeaten 116-run stand to take Hyderabad to a mammoth total. Klaasen finished on 80 not out from 34 balls, while Markram contributed 42 not out from 28 deliveries.

This eclipses the previous record of 263 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Fan Reaction on Twitter

Fans on Twitter erupted after Hyderabad's dominant batting display. Many praised the powerful performance by Pat Cummins' team, while others criticized Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Look at the faces of Ambani's . They are enjoying Hardik Pandya's Captaincy.



What a find for them 🤣#SRHvsMI#MumbaiIndianshttps://t.co/CeVLP7EwU6 — 🕊️ (@retiredMIfans) March 27, 2024

Hardik Pandya becoming the highest run giving captain pic.twitter.com/bFfolb21f4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 27, 2024

Ambati Rayudu: 🗣️



" Rohit talks to youngsters, makes them feel confident. People should never compare Hardik Pandya with Rohit Sharma as captain."#MIvsSRHpic.twitter.com/1KlSMuGfUq — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) March 27, 2024

No Context SRH batting tonight 📖 pic.twitter.com/8PFwB59lFc — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 27, 2024