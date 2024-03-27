It’s Okay To Be Unique”: Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya After SRH Registers Highest-Ever IPL Total Against MI

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2024 10:30 PM2024-03-27T22:30:20+5:302024-03-27T22:31:09+5:30

The Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest total in IPL history, piling up 277 runs against the Mumbai Indians at ...

It’s Okay To Be Unique”: Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya After SRH Registers Highest-Ever IPL Total Against MI | It’s Okay To Be Unique”: Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya After SRH Registers Highest-Ever IPL Total Against MI

It’s Okay To Be Unique”: Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya After SRH Registers Highest-Ever IPL Total Against MI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest total in IPL history, piling up 277 runs against the Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday.

Put in to bat first, Hyderabad capitalized on the decision. Travis Head, making his IPL debut, smashed a half-century in just 18 balls, putting early pressure on Mumbai. Despite an early wicket for Mayank Agarwal, the partnership between Head and Abhishek Sharma propelled the home team.

Sharma outshone Head, scoring the fastest IPL fifty for Hyderabad in just 16 balls. After their dismissals, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen added an unbeaten 116-run stand to take Hyderabad to a mammoth total. Klaasen finished on 80 not out from 34 balls, while Markram contributed 42 not out from 28 deliveries.

This eclipses the previous record of 263 runs set by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Fan Reaction on Twitter

Fans on Twitter erupted after Hyderabad's dominant batting display. Many praised the powerful performance by Pat Cummins' team, while others criticized Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya's leadership.

Open in app
Tags :Hardik PandyaMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadIPL 2024