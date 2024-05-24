Kabuso Dies: Japanese Dog Behind the Internet Sensation 'Doge' Meme Passes Away at 17

Kabuso, the Shiba Inu dog which became a worldwide sensation with the Doge meme has passed away at the age of 17. In a blog post, Kabuso's owner Atsuko Sato shared the news of the dog's passing.

Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.



She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.



Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

Thanking Kabuso's fans, Sato revealed that "She quietly passed away as if asleep while I caressed her". In 2022, it was revealed that Kabuso was diagnosed with chronic lymphoma leukemia. A farewell party has also been announced for the Shiba Inu dog on May 26th in the Japanese city of Nara. Sato described Kabuso as the 'happiest dog in the world'. Sato had adopted Kabuso in 2008, where the dog had been living for four years prior.

doge will live forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cynlQ2DyHr — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 24, 2024

Story Behind Doge Meme

In 2010, Kabuso's picture with crossed paws and a subtle smirk became viral on social media platforms such as Tumblr and Reddit. A Reddit user named the dog as 'Doge' and paved the way for Kabuso to become a global internet sensation.

Shortly after the viral fame became the inspiration for the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which was developed by two software engineers in jest. Currently, Dogecoin is the 8th most valued cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $23 billion. Kabuso's Doge picture was everywhere: on memes, viral pictures, and also NFTs. The NFT containing Doge was sold for $4 million.

Netizens from all corners of the internet are offering condolences to Kabuso and cherishing memories of the beloved Doge.