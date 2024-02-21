Kanpur Shocker: Patient Caught Preparing Gutka While on Hospital Bed in Presence of Medical Staff, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking video, purportedly from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, is circulating on social media, prompting netizens to comment on it. In the viral clip, a male patient is seen lying on a hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask and receiving IV drips. Despite his medical condition, he is shown preparing gutka (tobacco) in a hospital operating theatre while medical procedures are underway with doctors present in the ward.

However, the authenticity of the video remains unconfirmed. It was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @AlphaTwt_ with the caption "Kanpur," but the identity of the videographer and the exact location is still unknown.

Kanpur is not for beginners pic.twitter.com/HMDkUMkX5O — Alpha🐯 (@AlphaTwt_) February 19, 2024

The viral clip has sparked outrage among netizens, prompting them to ask serious questions. Some X users questioned the hospital staff, wondering how the patient was allowed to engage in such activities, while others mocked the captured scene.

Although it's uncertain if the patient was genuinely handling gutka, his gestures imply familiarity with its preparation process. Meanwhile, two nurses are occupied with their tasks, setting the stage for what appears to be an imminent surgery. The video also raised questions regarding healthcare protocols and patient supervision.

Gutka Addiction in Uttar Pradesh:

According to the 2016-2017 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS), about 28.6% of adults in Uttar Pradesh use tobacco products, including gutka.